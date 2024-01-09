Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.27. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 301,891 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Creative Planning raised its position in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

