CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.17.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,354.67, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.