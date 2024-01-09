CrowdStrike Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 47,962 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 36,412 call options.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.