Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Trimmed by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 235,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.