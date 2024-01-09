Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $8,100,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

