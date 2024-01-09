CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after buying an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after buying an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

