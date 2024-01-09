CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

