DA Davidson Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $21.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NUS opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

