Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66. 4,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

