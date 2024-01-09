Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 17.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 870,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 130,882 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,227,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,138. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

