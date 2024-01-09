Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.38. 17,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 393,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after buying an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,715,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 353,760 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.