Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

