Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

