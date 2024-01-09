DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,329. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

