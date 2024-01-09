DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.7 %

XRAY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 1,608,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Report on XRAY

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.