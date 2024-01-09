DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of at high end of $3.9-3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

