Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 176,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

