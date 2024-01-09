Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.10. The company had a trading volume of 553,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.