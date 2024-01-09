Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 53,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

