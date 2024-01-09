Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $115.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

