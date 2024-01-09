Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 152,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

