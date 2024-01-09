Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 144,309 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

