Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 166,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.