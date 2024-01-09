Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347,246. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

