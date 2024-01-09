Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,673,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

