Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 179,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,864. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

