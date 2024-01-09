Detalus Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $308.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,486. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.99. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

