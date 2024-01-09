Detalus Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,206,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

