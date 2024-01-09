Detalus Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $682,191,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

