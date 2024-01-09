Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,529. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

