Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $752,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCV. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,778,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,426,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,101,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ILCV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 2,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

