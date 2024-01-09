Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $961,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 97.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

SPIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,783. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

