Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $833,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 8.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.83. 147,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

