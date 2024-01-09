Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.