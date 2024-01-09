Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,659. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

