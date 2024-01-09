Detalus Advisors LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 513,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.91. The stock had a trading volume of 85,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,716. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

