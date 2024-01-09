Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 526,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

