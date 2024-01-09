Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

DB stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 159.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 198,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 118,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

