Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %
DB stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.