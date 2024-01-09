Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.