Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 349,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

