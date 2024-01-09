Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 604,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 442,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFGR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,041. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

