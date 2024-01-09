Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

