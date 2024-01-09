Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $62,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 166,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,196. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

