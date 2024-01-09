Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lessened by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 17.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 650,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

