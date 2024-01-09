Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $55,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,010. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

