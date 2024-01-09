Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Trimmed by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 89,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,817. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

