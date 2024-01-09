Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,873. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

