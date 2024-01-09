Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,423. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

