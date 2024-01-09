Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after buying an additional 2,824,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,389,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,164,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 190,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,424. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

