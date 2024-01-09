Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.46. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 15,366,841 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

